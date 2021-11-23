The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Joan Dea Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $46.73 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

