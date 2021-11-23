First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,635 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last 90 days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

