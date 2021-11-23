StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CEO Sells $3,447,576.11 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.