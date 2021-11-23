Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers bought 250,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.47. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

