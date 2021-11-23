First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 10,365 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.