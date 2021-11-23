First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 10,365 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

