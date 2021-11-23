First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,269 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 19.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

