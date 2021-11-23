Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$173,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$520,119.

TECK.A stock opened at C$36.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$21.30 and a 52-week high of C$42.50. The firm has a market cap of C$19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

