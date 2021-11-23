BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 1,762 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20.

On Monday, November 8th, Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $648,237.10.

Shares of BL stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

