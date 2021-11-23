Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expands By 16.3%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.70%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

