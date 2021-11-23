Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 43,466 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

