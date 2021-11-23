Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,292 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,212. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

CHH stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

