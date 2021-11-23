Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

PID stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

