uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

QURE opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

