First Trust Advisors LP Takes $628,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,760. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

