Morgan Stanley Purchases 654,998 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 716,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 479,982 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

