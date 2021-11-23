Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

