Berenberg Bank Boosts Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 980

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 651.79 ($8.52) on Monday. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 659.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 662.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

