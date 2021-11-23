-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 249,752 shares of company stock worth $288,843. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

