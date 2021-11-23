Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,954 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $7,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 175,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

