Morgan Stanley Buys 45,233 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

SHOO stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.