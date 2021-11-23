Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

