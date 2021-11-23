Zacks: Analysts Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.48. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51. Groupon has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $702.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

