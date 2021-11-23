Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Sells 8,834 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

