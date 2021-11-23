Insider Selling: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Sells 2,906 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheryl Norton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18.

NYSE AWK opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

