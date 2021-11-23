Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,173 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after acquiring an additional 721,470 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $3,418,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

BHE stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $912.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

