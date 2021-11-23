Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,663 Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zepp Health Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $487.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

