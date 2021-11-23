Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after acquiring an additional 254,207 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $21,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MMYT opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

