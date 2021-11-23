Credit Suisse AG Sells 384 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

