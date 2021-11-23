Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Blucora worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blucora by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 282,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 685,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.99 million, a PE ratio of -41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

