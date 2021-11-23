Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,145 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPB opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $705.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

