Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,185 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phibro Animal Health worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

