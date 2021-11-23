Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $483.69 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,430 shares of company stock worth $248,241. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

