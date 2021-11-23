Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.