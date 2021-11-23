Bumble (BMBL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bumble by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

