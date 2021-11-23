Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 189.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.09% of Qudian worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qudian by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qudian alerts:

QD opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $394.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.