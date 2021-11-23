ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ING Groep by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.