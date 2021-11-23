Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of 51job by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JOBS opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.62. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

