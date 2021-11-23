State Street Corp Invests $13.03 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 531,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $17,758,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $73,325,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $343,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $170,272,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $725,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

