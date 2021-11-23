EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.47% of EverQuote worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $335,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 193,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,880 and sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

