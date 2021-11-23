ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.