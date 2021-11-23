State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

State Street Corp increased its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.49% of Triple-S Management worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

