State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth $6,924,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ELAT opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

