Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Up 24.5% in October

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 365,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Shares of RLYB opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.