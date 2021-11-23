SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in October

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the October 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 862.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $71.80.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SalMar ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

