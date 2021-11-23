Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Epizyme by 28.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $361.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

