113,943 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 245.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PCT opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.