Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $884.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

