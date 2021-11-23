Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

