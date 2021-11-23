Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,750 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

RLGT stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.39. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

