Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $397.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup cut their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.